Revenue seize €70,000 worth of cigarettes during search of Italian-registered ship

REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED more than €70,000 in illegal cigarettes during a search of an Italian-registered boat yesterday.

Following a surveillance operation, officers aboard the Revenue Customs cutter Faire detained an Italian-registered merchant vessel off the coast of Dublin.

During a search of the vessel, 118,00 cigarettes, branded L&M, Marlboro and Winston, were seized.

They had an estimated retail value of over €70,000 and represent a loss to the Exchequer of around €50,000.

The vessel was detained as a result of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the free phone number 1800 295 295.