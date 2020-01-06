Revenue seizes €194,000 worth of drugs in parcels from the US and Spain

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized drugs worth €194,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

Around 9.1kgs of herbal cannabis was discovered in two parcels originating from the US, following routine profiling.

The parcels were declared as ‘computer parts’ and were destined for North Dublin.

In another seizure, a further 600g of herbal cannabis was found concealed in a parcel with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Sam.

Source: Revenue

That parcel originated in Spain and was destined for an address in Belfast.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution. The seizures come as part of the agency’s ongoing operations targeting drug smuggling.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on freephone 1800 295 295.