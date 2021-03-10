#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 10 March 2021
Revenue seize €108,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin mail centre

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 11:52 AM
Detector dog Bailey
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized  cannabis, cannabis oil and butane honey oil and cannabis edibles with a combined estimated value of over €108,000 at Dublin mail centre. 

The illegal drugs were discovered in 21 separate parcels that originated in the USA, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘pillows’, ‘sports shoes’, ‘custom stationary’ and ‘wine tubs’ and were destined for delivery in Dublin, Laois, Galway, Kerry and Sligo.

Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

