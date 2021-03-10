Revenue seize €108,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin mail centre

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized cannabis, cannabis oil and butane honey oil and cannabis edibles with a combined estimated value of over €108,000 at Dublin mail centre.

The illegal drugs were discovered in 21 separate parcels that originated in the USA, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘pillows’, ‘sports shoes’, ‘custom stationary’ and ‘wine tubs’ and were destined for delivery in Dublin, Laois, Galway, Kerry and Sligo.

Investigations are ongoing.

