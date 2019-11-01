This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 1 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over €80,000 and 45,000 cigarettes seized at house in Mayo

Revenue officers were today granted a three-month cash detention order.

By Órla Ryan Friday 1 Nov 2019, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 4,996 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4875902

REVENUE OFFICERS WERE today granted a three-month cash detention order after seizing over €80,000 at a house in Co Mayo.

The order was granted by Judge Fiona Lydon at Ballina District Court this afternoon.

Cash Some of the money that was seized. Source: Revenue

Cigarettes 31 Oct The seized cigarettes. Source: Revenue

Officers seized the money, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, when they searched a house under warrant yesterday.

Bailey - Sligo Detector dog Bailey who helped with the search. Source: Revenue

During the search Revenue officers also seized over 45,000 cigarettes. The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Blue River’ and ‘Email’, have an estimated retail value of over €22,000 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €19,000.

A Latvian man in his 50s was questioned in relation to the seizures, and investigations are ongoing.

Related Read

21.10.19 More than 400,000 cigarettes and cannabis worth €21,000 seized by Revenue

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or illegal sale of tobacco products, they have been advised to contact Revenue in confidence on the freephone number 1800 295 295.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie