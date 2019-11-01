Over €80,000 and 45,000 cigarettes seized at house in Mayo

REVENUE OFFICERS WERE today granted a three-month cash detention order after seizing over €80,000 at a house in Co Mayo.

The order was granted by Judge Fiona Lydon at Ballina District Court this afternoon.

Some of the money that was seized. Source: Revenue

The seized cigarettes. Source: Revenue

Officers seized the money, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, when they searched a house under warrant yesterday.

Detector dog Bailey who helped with the search. Source: Revenue

During the search Revenue officers also seized over 45,000 cigarettes. The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Blue River’ and ‘Email’, have an estimated retail value of over €22,000 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €19,000.

A Latvian man in his 50s was questioned in relation to the seizures, and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or illegal sale of tobacco products, they have been advised to contact Revenue in confidence on the freephone number 1800 295 295.