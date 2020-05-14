Revenue seize more than €90,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes at Dublin Port

OVER €90,000 WORTH of cigarettes have been seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port today.

Revenue seized over 168,500 smuggled cigarettes – discovered in a container carrying a mixed consignment of goods – which were concealed behind air conditioning fan fittings that were headed for an address in Dublin.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded ‘Double Happiness’ and ‘Lambert and Butler’ have a retail value of over €91,000, representing a loss to the exchequer of €79,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue said that if any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal tobacco or cigarettes, they can contact Revenue in confidence on its confidential line 1800 295 295.