Cigarettes and alcoholic cocktails worth thousands among seizures by Revenue officials

HAULS CONTAINING ALCOHOLIC cocktails, illegal cigarettes and herbal cannabis totting up to over €1m have been seized by Revenue.

Each operation was carried out in recent days in Dublin and Athlone as part of efforts targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

On Monday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized over 1,700 litres of alcoholic cocktails at Dublin Port, following the search of a convoy of vehicles that arrived from the UK en-route to a music event in Dublin.

A spokeswoman said the undeclared alcohol had an estimated retail value of more than €23,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €12,000.

Illegal cigarettes that Revenue officials seized

Separately on Monday, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 150,000 ‘NZ Black Power’ branded cigarettes at Dublin Airport.

“The illegal cigarettes, which were discovered in an air cargo consignment originating in Lithuania and destined for an address in Dublin, had an estimated retail value of approximately €103,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €82,000,” the spokeswoman said.

Today saw the largest seizure when, as part of routine operations, officers assisted detector dog Milo seized 39kgs of herbal cannabis, with a value of approximately €800,000.

The drugs were discovered at Dublin Port, concealed in boxes containing food stuffs, that had arrived in a consignment from Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin.

Meanwhile, today saw a seizure of over 5kgs of herbal cannabis worth more than €107,000 following routine examinations of parcels at a premises in Athlone.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for an address in County Westmeath.

Any businesses or members of the public with information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.