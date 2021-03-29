#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 29 March 2021
Advertisement

Over €110,000 worth of drugs, including cannabis and tablets, seized at Dublin mail centre

The drugs were found in 46 separate parcels that originated in the UK, Spain, USA and Canada.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 29 Mar 2021, 7:19 PM
6 minutes ago 523 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5395288
Image: Cox, Sarah
Image: Cox, Sarah

DRUGS WORTH AN estimated €110,200 have been seized at the Dublin Mail Centre.

Revenue officers made the discovery today, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, during routine operations. 

Over 7.5kgs of various drugs were recovered including herbal cannabis, cannabis edibles, cannabis resin, cannabis and butane honey oil and 70 reefers. 

Officers also seized over 1,000 tablets including, Zopiclone, Benzodiazepine and Diazepam. 

The drugs were found in 46 separate parcels that had originated in the UK, Spain, USA and Canada. 

The parcels were declared as ‘candy’, ‘clothing’, ‘games’, ‘boxing glove stickers’, ‘decals’, ‘tea’ and ‘car interior lights’ and were addressed to various locations throughout Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing and the seizures are part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” it said.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie