Over €110,000 worth of drugs, including cannabis and tablets, seized at Dublin mail centre

DRUGS WORTH AN estimated €110,200 have been seized at the Dublin Mail Centre.

Revenue officers made the discovery today, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, during routine operations.

Over 7.5kgs of various drugs were recovered including herbal cannabis, cannabis edibles, cannabis resin, cannabis and butane honey oil and 70 reefers.

Officers also seized over 1,000 tablets including, Zopiclone, Benzodiazepine and Diazepam.

The drugs were found in 46 separate parcels that had originated in the UK, Spain, USA and Canada.

The parcels were declared as ‘candy’, ‘clothing’, ‘games’, ‘boxing glove stickers’, ‘decals’, ‘tea’ and ‘car interior lights’ and were addressed to various locations throughout Ireland.

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing and the seizures are part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” it said.