This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork auctioneer and Moore Street phone shop on latest Revenue tax defaulter list

The list also includes broadcaster Mark Cagney, and actor Danny O’Carroll.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 14,059 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4525692
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

REVENUE HAS PUBLISHED its list of tax defaulters for the final quarter of the year.

The latest list of tax defaulters covers the period between 1 October 2018 and ending on 31 December 2018.

The list is published in two parts: Part 2 lists cases where a settlement offer has been accepted or paid in full. The total number of settlements for this period, published in Part 2 is 73, worth a total of €12,718,967.69.

The largest settlement on this list was from phone repair service provider and hair products retailer Seces International Trade Ltd, located on Moore St, Dublin. This related to an under-declaration of Corporation Tax, VAT and PAYE/PRSI/USC.

The list also includes broadcaster Mark Cagney, and actor Danny O’Carroll.

Part 1 of the list relates to cases “where penalties relating to under declaration of tax or non-declaration of tax are determined by the Court, and where the tax, interest and penalty is more than €35,000, the penalty exceeds 15% of the total tax and a qualifying disclosure was not made”.

Among the largest penalties were €124,149 to auctioneer Michael O’Donovan & Sons Ltd, based in Co Cork and now in liquidation. This penalty was in relation to an under-declaration of Corporation Tax and VAT in the amount of €165,532.00.

Part 1 comprises of 184 cases amounting to €754,383.15.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Explosive devices sent to London's Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station were posted from Dublin
    58,853  88
    2
    		Dublin councillors reject proposals allowing for log cabins in gardens
    57,383  67
    3
    		Supreme Court dismisses Denis O'Brien's appeal over Dáil debate on Siteserv
    44,289  0
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin Port says it's ploughing on with a plan to build temporary cruise ship facilities
    195  0
    2
    		Health kit startup LetsGetChecked has opened a new production hub to ramp up its US business
    168  0
    3
    		UK fintech startup Soldo has secured an Irish e-money licence as a shield against Brexit
    46  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Seamus Darby's Laochra Gael exposes what we demand of sports stars
    28,893  5
    2
    		LIVE: Dortmund v Tottenham, Real Madrid v Ajax
    20,705  9
    3
    		'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    19,209  63
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A Dublin clinic's latest Insta post is a huge reminder that you should only get lip fillers from a professional
    10,465  1
    2
    		Kanye West's record contract states that he can never retire (which explains a lot) ...it's The Dredge
    3,601  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,509  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Woman found guilty of trying to murder stranger as she walked home from work
    Supreme Court dismisses Denis O'Brien's appeal over Dáil debate on Siteserv
    GARDAí
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize drugs, replica guns and three samurai swords in Finglas
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    DUBLIN
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    HOUSING
    Taoiseach says he has to consult Central Bank before extending loan scheme
    Taoiseach says he has to consult Central Bank before extending loan scheme
    Plans to rezone industrial lands in Dublin to allow for housing revealed
    Poverty has doubled among working parents over five-year period, SVP report finds

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie