Cork auctioneer and Moore Street phone shop on latest Revenue tax defaulter list

REVENUE HAS PUBLISHED its list of tax defaulters for the final quarter of the year.

The latest list of tax defaulters covers the period between 1 October 2018 and ending on 31 December 2018.

The list is published in two parts: Part 2 lists cases where a settlement offer has been accepted or paid in full. The total number of settlements for this period, published in Part 2 is 73, worth a total of €12,718,967.69.

The largest settlement on this list was from phone repair service provider and hair products retailer Seces International Trade Ltd, located on Moore St, Dublin. This related to an under-declaration of Corporation Tax, VAT and PAYE/PRSI/USC.

The list also includes broadcaster Mark Cagney, and actor Danny O’Carroll.

Part 1 of the list relates to cases “where penalties relating to under declaration of tax or non-declaration of tax are determined by the Court, and where the tax, interest and penalty is more than €35,000, the penalty exceeds 15% of the total tax and a qualifying disclosure was not made”.

Among the largest penalties were €124,149 to auctioneer Michael O’Donovan & Sons Ltd, based in Co Cork and now in liquidation. This penalty was in relation to an under-declaration of Corporation Tax and VAT in the amount of €165,532.00.

Part 1 comprises of 184 cases amounting to €754,383.15.