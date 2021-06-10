#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 10 June 2021
Advertisement

An Garda Síochána pays Revenue €270,000 to settle VAT bill for Templemore restaurant and shop

Confusion had arisen over how goods sold at the restaurant and shop in Templemore should be charged for VAT, according to the report.

By Ken Foxe Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 6:30 AM
55 minutes ago 0 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5461775
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE a payment of nearly €270,000 to the Revenue Commissioners in settlement of a VAT bill for the restaurant and shop at their training college.

The payment was made as a “technical adjustment” according to a garda audit and without any penalties being applied.

Confusion had arisen over how goods sold at the restaurant and shop in Templemore should be charged for VAT, according to the report.

The internal audit said Revenue had determined that items sold in the Garda College shop should be liable for tax, but that meals and snacks served to enrolled students and those on vocational training in the restaurant were exempt from VAT.

However, meals served to staff working at the restaurant – or visitors to the college – were not exempt and were subject to normal rates of tax.

An internal audit said gardaí had now paid all outstanding VAT to the Revenue Commissioners.

It said: “The VAT liability was treated as a ‘technical adjustment’ which arose wholly from the uncertain application of EU VAT law and was therefore to be paid without penalties, publication or prejudice for An Garda Síochána.”

A final settlement payment of €268,931 was paid in August last year and the garda audit concluded the matter had now been dealt with.

It added that gardaí had enlisted the help of external tax advisors to help them work out how much was owed between 2015 and April 2020.

The audit said the contract with the tax advisors had now been concluded. It said: “The final invoice should be paid as soon as it is received to ensure no further costs are incurred by An Garda Síochána.”

Separately, the report said an issue over the controversial lease of OPW land in Templemore by gardaí had also been resolved at last.

It said that the land – which had been rented out by gardaí – was in the process of being fully transferred back to the OPW.

The audit said that “all outstanding debt” had been recovered and that only a €30,000 sum remained to be paid as part of regularising the arrangement.

It said the process for transferring the final piece of land to the OPW was now at an advanced stage and that the matter would then be closed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Templemore land deal had proved highly embarrassing for both gardaí and the Office of Public Works when it emerged.

Garda auditors had found that more than €130,000 collected in rent between 2009 and 2013 was lodged to a garda college account, and never handed over to the OPW.

A report by the Public Accounts Committee concluded: “There was a serious failure by the OPW to adequately monitor and control the use of such land for which it is ultimately responsible.”

The land had originally been bought to develop a tactical training centre for gardaí, but the project was shelved due to the financial crash.

The Garda Press Office had not responded to a request for comment, which was submitted on 31 May.

About the author:

About the author
Ken Foxe

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie