Revolut to launch car insurance in Ireland this Spring
There will be both annual and monthly payment options available.
5.9k
3
1 hour ago

MONEY APP REVOLUT is launching car insurance in Ireland.

From today, the waitlist for the company’s car insurance is being rolled out to customers in Ireland.

The insurance will launch via the app in Spring. 

Revolut has said it will offer eligible customers additional discounts of up to 25% off if they enable the ‘smart driving’ feature through the  installation of a device that plugs directly into the car’s accessory socket. 

For customers that opt in for smart driving, Revolut will price them individually based on their driving behaviour. 

There will be both annual and monthly payment options available. 

It was announced in January that Revolut is to start offering Irish bank account details in the coming months.

It has set up an Irish branch of its European business, Revolut Bank UAB, to allow customers to begin using Irish IBAN numbers.

Currently, Revolut customers in Ireland have a Lithuanian IBAN in their Euro bank account, but the company will soon migrate Irish customers to the Irish branch and replace their Lithuanian IBANs with Irish ones.

The app has more than two million customers in Ireland.

Author
Hayley Halpin
