Poll: Would you use Revolut as your main bank?

THE ONLINE BANKING app Revolut will soon begin issuing Irish bank account details to customers across the country.

In an announcement this morning, the company said that it was establishing an Irish branch of its European banking business, Revolut Bank UAB, to allow customers to begin using Irish IBAN numbers.

This will replace the current IBANs Irish customers have, which are based in Lithuania.

This, in theory, will make it easier for Irish customers to use Revolut as their primary bank rather than using other banks in the Irish market, which is now smaller following the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC last year.

