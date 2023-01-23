Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 23 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Would you use Revolut as your main bank?
Have your say!
2.6k
6
18 minutes ago

THE ONLINE BANKING app Revolut will soon begin issuing Irish bank account details to customers across the country.

In an announcement this morning, the company said that it was establishing an Irish branch of its European banking business, Revolut Bank UAB, to allow customers to begin using Irish IBAN numbers.

This will replace the current IBANs Irish customers have, which are based in Lithuania.

This, in theory, will make it easier for Irish customers to use Revolut as their primary bank rather than using other banks in the Irish market, which is now smaller following the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC last year.

With that in mind, we want to know: Would you use Revolut as your main bank?


Poll Results:

Yes (159)
No (138)
I'm not sure (62)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie
@TadghMcN
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     