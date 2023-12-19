Leinster confirm signing of Munster's RG Snyman

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Munster lock RG Snyman.

The South African will join the province when his contract with Munster expires at the end of the current season.

Last month, Munster had confirmed Snyman would be leaving the province when his current deal ends.

Snyman moved to Thomond Park in the summer of 2020 but two long-term knee injuries have kept him sidelined for the majority of his time in Limerick. To date, Snyman has played just 10 games for Munster.

At his best, the South African is a game-changing presence. He played a key role for the Springboks on their way to back-to-back World Cup titles in France earlier this year and the opportunity to link up with former South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber again was an attractive prospect for Snyman. Nienaber joined Leinster as their new senior coach last month.

Snyman, who turns 29 in January, previously played with the Bulls in South Africa and Honda Heat in Japan.

Sn James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The second row has been capped 34 times for South Africa, debuting at Test level in 2018.

The 6’9”, 18-stone second row featured six times for Munster last season as Graham Rowntree’s side were crowned URC champions, but has yet to feature for the province this season as he is currently sidelined with a chest/shoulder injury.

“We’re delighted that RG is joining us next season,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

He is a world class operator, coming into his prime and a powerful athlete who will bring more competition to that position for our squad.

Advertisement

“He is also a double-World Cup winning Springbok and all that brings in terms of experience and all our players can tap into that.

“We are always looking for ways we can improve our learning as a group and I know from speaking to Jacques that RG will hopefully help us do just that.

“His arrival is a fair bit away yet, but it’s great to have his signature and in time we can welcome him properly, but for now it’s all eyes on our trip down to Limerick on St Stephen’s Day.”

Snyman said he will continue to give his best for Munster before making the switch to their fierce rivals.

“Having settled really well in Limerick since our arrival in Ireland almost four years ago, my wife and I want to stay on in Ireland if possible,” Snyman said.

Continuing with Munster Rugby beyond June of 2024, was no longer a choice I could exercise. I will continue to give my absolute all and best for Munster, on and off the field, until the end of the season.

“After careful consideration of all offers presented, the Leinster opportunity was the one I decided on. It is an invitation that allows me to continue to stay part of a world class high performance rugby set-up. It also enables my wife and I to stay in Ireland.

“I am a professional rugby player. I need to work very hard to see to it that I add value to any system that trusts me enough to improve its cause.

“At Leinster, I will continue to be challenged to my utmost limit to improve my game and hopefully contribute to improve the club. That will be my only job and I intend to do everything to achieve this at the highest level of performance.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and to work under Jacques Nienaber again. I want to thank Leinster for making it possible.”

Munster and Leinster meet in a URC interpro derby on St Stephen’s Day.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.