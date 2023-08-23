Advertisement

Wednesday 23 August 2023
# Athletics
Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fourth in 400m world championship final
Adeleke ran 50.13 seconds as Marileidy Paulino won gold.
7 minutes ago

SIX DAYS SHORT of her 21st birthday, Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke cemented her place among the 400m elite as she finished fourth in the World Championship final in Budapest.

Tallaght’s Adeleke, bidding for Ireland’s first world championship medal on the track since 1995, was narrowly run out of the podium places as she crossed the line in 50.13 seconds.

Pre-race favourite Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic was crowned world champion as she won gold in a new national record of 48.76 seconds.

Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland took silver in 49.57 with Sada Williams of Barbados taking bronze in 49.60 seconds ahead of Adeleke.

More to follow…

