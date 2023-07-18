Advertisement

World Athletics/YouTube Rhasidat Adeleke, second from left, finished second behind Shericka Jackson.
# Athletics
Rhasidat Adeleke finishes second to 200m world champ Jackson on pro debut
Adeleke narrowly missed out on breaking her own Irish national record by just two-hundredths of a second.
1 hour ago

RHASIDAT ADELEKE GOT her professional career off to a blistering start as she finished second to 200m world champion Shericka Jackson in Hungary on Tuesday evening.

Less than 48 hours after announcing her decision to turn pro, and a day after being unveiled as Nike’s newest signing, Adeleke lined up at the Gyulai István Memorial Continental Tour Gold meet in Székesfehérvár.

And she narrowly missed out on breaking her own Irish national record by just two-hundredths of a second.

Adeleke, 20, ran a time of 22.36 seconds to finish second behind Jamaica’s Jackson, who won in 22.02.

Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas was third in 22.45.

Adeleke’s busy week will continue on Friday evening when she makes her Diamond League debut in Monaco, where she will take on US superstar Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m.

