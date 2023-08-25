Rhasidat Adeleke will not compete in women's 4x400m relay this weekend

RHASIDAT ADELEKE WILL not compete in the women’s 4x400m relay at the World Championships in Budapest this weekend.

Adeleke, who finished a narrow fourth in the individual 400m earlier this week, was one of six athletes originally selected for the relay team.

“Team management, with a duty of care to all athletes in mind, and in consultation with Adeleke and her coach, and AAI’s medical team, have confirmed the decision,” Athletics Ireland said in a short statement on Friday.

Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, Kelly McGrory and Niamh Murray will compete this weekend in Adeleke’s absence.

Advertisement

Ireland’s starting four for Saturday evening’s heat (7.07pm) will be confirmed tomorrow.

Adeleke, 20, arrived at the World Championships following a long collegiate season in America which saw her crowned NCAA 400m champion after setting a new Irish national record of 49.20 seconds.

She turned professional last month, signing with Nike, and started her pro career with impressive runs in Hungary and Monaco, but was then forced to withdraw from the Irish national championships on medical advice.

Running in her first major championship final on Wednesday, she finished fourth in the world in a time of 50.13 seconds behind winner Marileidy Paulino.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.