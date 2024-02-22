Parnell Square stabbing accused sent for trial for attempted murder of three children

A MAN CHARGED with the attempted murder of two young girls and a boy in a knife attack in Dublin in November has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

A girl, aged five, was left in a serious condition after a stabbing on the afternoon of 23 November at Parnell Square in the city centre.

Two other children were released from hospital. Crèche worker Leanne Flynn Keogh, from Dublin, was also seriously injured during the incident.

Riad Bouchaker, 50, who has no fixed abode, was charged on December 21 and held in custody following a brief hearing.

Last month, Judge Alan Mitchell heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was still preparing a book of evidence, that it was a large file “with over 200 statements” and a “large amount of exhibits and medical evidence”.

Judge Mitchell had also heard it was a “complex file”.

Mr Bouchaker appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today.

State solicitor Paul Bond said that the book of evidence had been completed, and it was then served on the accused.

The DPP had directed trial on indictment on eight charges in the book of evidence.

Mr Bouchaker spoke only once to confirm his name and listened to the proceedings with the assistance of an Arabic interpreter.

Judge Mitchell agreed to Mr Bond’s request to grant a return for trial order, sending the accused’s case forward to the Central Criminal Court.

A date has yet to be allocated for his next appearance, but it will take place during the present court term, which ends shortly before Easter.

Mr Bouchaker was warned to notify the prosecution if he had an alibi, and the judge also directed the disclosure of interview videos to the defence.

Legal aid was granted to include senior counsel due to the seriousness of the case and its trial venue and for the book of evidence to be translated into Arabic. The accused has yet to indicate a plea.

At his first hearing in December, Dublin District Court heard he made “no reply” when charged with “attempted murder of a female child”.

Mr Bouchaker’s answer to a second charge for the attempted murder of another girl was, “I am a sick person”.

He had no response when charged with attempted murder of a male child.

Mr Bouchaker had “no response” to charges of assault causing harm to another male child and a girl.

The man did not answer when charged with causing serious harm to a care worker.

He had no reply when charged with assault, causing harm to a French national at the scene.

The final charge was for the production of a 36-centimetre kitchen knife, and in reply to that offence, he told gardai, “I am a sick person”.

The District Court does not have the power to consider bail in an attempted murder case, which requires a High Court application.

He was also granted an order for medical attention in custody.

Mandatory reporting restrictions under section 93 of the Children Act apply to injured children who cannot be identified.

The media has also been directed not to name members of Mr Bouchaker’s legal team due to “safety concerns” and “after what occurred around the city”.

That order was continued today.

The incident triggered a wave of unrest in the city, which led to riots, looting and vehicles being set on fire. More than 40 people were arrested; about 30 have already been charged and are before the courts.