Richard Bruton set to announce he will not run in the next general election

FINE GAEL TD and former Cabinet minister Richard Bruton is to stand down at the next election.

It is understood that the veteran politician will inform his constituency organisation in Dublin Bay North of his decision not to contest the next general election later this evening.

Bruton nor Fine Gael have commented on the announcement, but sources state there is no surprise among the party.

Advertisement

Bruton, who is 70 years old, was first elected to the Dáil in 1982. He is currently Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party.

He has previously served as Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment as well as Minister of Education and Skills .

He is among a number of Fine Gael TDs to announce that they will not be contesting the next general election.

In recent months, other TDs like Brendan Griffin, John Paul Phelan, Joe McHugh, David Stanton and former agriculture minister Michael Creed have announced they will not run again.