Irishman Richard O'Halloran free to travel home from China after three-year travel ban

A DEAL HAS been agreed between Chinese authorities and the Department of Foreign Affairs to allow Irishman Richard O’Halloran to return home after three years of detainment in China.

In a statement this afternoon, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney confirmed that the travel restrictions placed on O’Halloran in China have now been lifted.

“This has been a difficult time for Mr. O’Halloran and his family. The Government has been actively engaged on the matter throughout and is delighted it has reached a successful result,” the statement said.

“The Minister wishes to acknowledge the recent cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Ireland and of the Chinese authorities, and to thank all those who have assisted in achieving this positive outcome.”

The father-of-four has been prevented from leaving China since February 2019 when he travelled to Shanghai to resolve an ongoing commercial and legal issue involving the Chinese owner of the firm he works for – Dublin-based aircraft leasing company China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS Ireland).

Min Jiedong, the chairman of CALS Ireland and main shareholder of CALS Financial Leasing (Shanghai), was arrested by the Shanghai Public Security Bureau (PSB). Min Jiedong had been detained as part of an investigation into his involvement in a peer-to-peer and crowd-fundraising scheme.

He was later jailed on allegations of fund-raising fraud and illegal acceptance of public deposits.

Among the investments made by Min was one in CALS Ireland for the purchase of an aircraft that was already on lease to Finnish airline, Finnair.

O’Halloran travelled to Shanghai in February 2019 to meet with authorities who were looking for the money returned to Chinese investors in Min Jiedong’s operations.

There were no allegations of wrongdoing against O’Halloran, but Chinese authorities refused to let the 45-year-old leave the country. O’Halloran’s time at CALS Ireland predates the time of the fundraising scheme and when the commercial agreement was concluded to acquire the aircraft.

Among the demands of the Chinese PSB (Public Security Bureau) were that CALS Ireland returns the currently-leased aircraft, and pay €36m to secure O’Halloran’s release.

There had been a number of false starts in O’Halloran’s journey home. Most recently, the Chinese PSB told O’Halloran last month that the exit ban which had been placed on him had been lifted; however, when he tried to board a flight at Shanghai Airport on 10 January, he was turned back by authorities.

At a particularly sensitive time for EU-China relations, O’Halloran’s case refocused the debate on China’s human right’s record. Irish MEPs say the EU’s contentious investment agreement with Beijing will come under further scrutiny later this year.

With reporting from Jane Moore.