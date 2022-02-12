#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 12 February 2022
Advertisement

Richard O'Halloran says he felt abandoned by the Irish government while he was stuck in China

O’Halloran believes Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney “didn’t engage” with his case on the advice of senior advisors.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 12 Feb 2022, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 8,842 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5681396
Richard O'Halloran was finally reunited with his family in recent weeks.
Image: Tara O'Halloran/Twitter
Richard O'Halloran was finally reunited with his family in recent weeks.
Richard O'Halloran was finally reunited with his family in recent weeks.
Image: Tara O'Halloran/Twitter

IRISH BUSINESSMAN RICHARD O’Halloran has criticised the level of support he received from the Irish government while he was stuck in China for nearly three years.

O’Halloran arrived back in Ireland late last month after a deal was struck between Irish and Chinese authorities.

The aviation leasing executive was prevented from leaving China despite never personally being accused of any wrongdoing.

In an emotional interview on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor programme, O’Halloran said he visited the Irish consulate in Shanghai after he was blocked from leaving China, but he was told it was a commercial matter and it couldn’t engage.

“I thought the Irish government, the DFA [Department of Foreign Affairs], the consul, the embassy network, was supposed to help Irish citizens abroad and I was being told that ‘this is a commercial matter we can’t engage’,” O’Halloran said.

And I was saying ‘what part of the police being involved is this a commercial matter, I’m being restricted from leaving China. What do I do?’  

The returned businessman expressed enormous gratitude to his wife Tara for raising their family and keeping him going while he was forced to remain in China.

“My life has been on hold for three years but Tara has had to bring up four kids on her own,” he said. “It was almost like a forced divorce, which I would not wish on anyone.”

O’Halloran said he felt “totally” abandoned by the Department of Foreign Affairs as he was met with “radio silence” during the first year of his ordeal.

He said visits to the consulate in Shanghai were merely “chit-chats” and he believes Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney “didn’t engage” on the advice of senior advisors.

Tara O’Halloran said the family were initially advised that the best way to bring Richard home was to remain quiet and not cause a fuss.

Richard had also been warned that his personal safety was not guarenteed if Tara spoke to the media.

The family pursued this approach for approximately a year, to no avail. O’Halloran’s health deteriorated severely during the ordeal due to anxiety and stress. He also turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Richard said business man Ulick McEvaddy played a key role in resolving the matter by agreeing to join the board of the company, giving Coveney confidence that it was legitimate.

He said the resolution of legal matters relating to the company was key to him being allowed home, but acknowledged that diplomacy also played a part.

“All the heavy lifting had been done by me. All the way right up to, let’s call it, the end of November/December.

“There was obviously a dialogue between Simon Coveney and his counterpart in China; Simon did read me a letter that his counterpart wrote to him and it was very clear, the court had to go through a process. It had to, and that was fair enough. And I had to deliver what I was being asked, which I did, and more.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When asked, O’Halloran said he would thank Coveney and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Obviously, they did do stuff behind the scenes. I certainly thank Simon Coveney for what he did. In the end, I’m here. So, obviously, there’s evidence he did do some heavy lifting. I don’t know what. He was liaising with his counterpart, but I don’t know what was done.”

O’Halloran added that he wanted to make it abundantly clear that the Irish state never provided a guarantee, or made any payments for his release or on behalf of his company.

Tara said it was in “poor taste” that the Department of Foreign Affairs thanked Chinese officials after Richard was released.

“I think it was kind of in poor taste given what Richard had to go through and the ordeal that we’d all faced for three years. I certainly didn’t think it was necessary. And it was quite upsetting for our family,” she said.

An emotional Richard also paid tribute to the support the family received from Irish people during the ordeal.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie