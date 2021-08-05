#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Richard O'Halloran appears in Chinese court as timeline over his case remains 'uncertain'

Richard O’Halloran has been prevented from leaving China since February 2019.

By Adam Daly Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 8:00 PM
8 minutes ago 821 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5515626
Image: Save Richard Now
Image: Save Richard Now

RICHARD O’HALLORAN IS to appear in a Shanghai court today following a prolonged period without any progress in the Dublin businessman’s two and a half year struggle to return to his family.

The father-of-four has been prevented from leaving China since February 2019 when he travelled to Shanghai to resolve an ongoing commercial and legal issue involving the Chinese owner of the firm he works for – Dublin-based aircraft leasing company China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS Ireland).

There are no allegations of wrongdoing against O’Halloran, but Chinese authorities have refused to let him leave the country while a financial and legal solution is worked out.

According to a source close to the matter, there have been no “material updates” on O’Halloran’s status since May. Ahead of today’s meeting, they’re “optimistic but still unsure of the timeline”.

A Shanghai court previously convicted Min Jiedong, the founder of CALS’s Chinese parent company, over alleged fundraising fraud last year. Min is believed to have used capital from the crowdfunding scheme to purchase an Airbus which is currently leased to Finnair.

Looking for the return of the funds raised by Min, Chinese authorities reportedly asked for either $36 million from CALS or the aircraft that was purchased with the funds.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Not in a position to do either, O’Halloran, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and CALS Ireland put forward a proposal that would see income from the Finnair plane paid to authorities in China on a monthly basis.

“They basically have everything they need and everything they’ve asked for,” a source close to the case said of the documents submitted to the court. It’s understood that the technicalities around how funds will be repatriated are slowing down proceedings.

It’s also understood that there has been ongoing engagement on a localised basis in Shanghai between Richard and the court while the documentation is under review.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie