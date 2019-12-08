This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí arrest and charge eight rickshaw drivers with drug offences in Dublin city crackdown

Around €3000 worth of drugs were seized.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 1:07 PM
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ LAST NIGHT arrested and charged eight rickshaw drivers in a planned operation targeting drug dealing in the capital last night.

Members attached to Pearse Street in a joint operation with the Taxi Regulator carried out a number of searches in Dublin city centre. 

In total, gardaí said they had seized 10 unlicensed rickshaws as well as €3,000 worth of drugs.

In February of last year, a rickshaw driver caught with over €4,000 worth of ecstasy tablets had her prison sentence suspended on condition she leave the country.

Last year, Dublin City Council issued a public advisory notice warning of the safety hazards of using rickshaws.

The vehicles, which are often motorised, are a popular form of transportation for late night revellers in the city centre.

There have been a number of calls by politicians for the bike taxis to be either regulated or completely banned.

Comments are off as people have been charged with criminal offences. 

Garreth MacNamee
