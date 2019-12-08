Gardaí arrest and charge eight rickshaw drivers with drug offences in Dublin city crackdown

GARDAÍ LAST NIGHT arrested and charged eight rickshaw drivers in a planned operation targeting drug dealing in the capital last night.

Members attached to Pearse Street in a joint operation with the Taxi Regulator carried out a number of searches in Dublin city centre.

In total, gardaí said they had seized 10 unlicensed rickshaws as well as €3,000 worth of drugs.

In February of last year, a rickshaw driver caught with over €4,000 worth of ecstasy tablets had her prison sentence suspended on condition she leave the country.

Last year, Dublin City Council issued a public advisory notice warning of the safety hazards of using rickshaws.

The vehicles, which are often motorised, are a popular form of transportation for late night revellers in the city centre.

There have been a number of calls by politicians for the bike taxis to be either regulated or completely banned.

Comments are off as people have been charged with criminal offences.