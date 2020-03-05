This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serving London police officer arrested on suspicion of being member of right-wing terror group

The Met Police said there was nothing to suggest any threat to the wider public.

By Press Association Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 8,693 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5035084
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A SERVING METROPOLITAN Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of being a member of a banned group linked to right-wing terrorism.

The constable, 21, was held by counter-terrorism officers today at an address in north London, where a search is being carried out.

The officer, who works in “frontline policing”, has been taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody.

The arrest relates to suspected membership of a proscribed organisation linked to right-wing terrorism, but the Met said there is nothing to suggest there is any threat to the wider public.

Scotland Yard said the force’s directorate of professional standards has been told and the officer’s status is “under review”.

The case has also been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.

The arrest comes after MPs backed a ban on membership of more right-wing groups last month.

A proscription order was issued which makes joining Sonnenkrieg Division illegal in the UK.

The law also recognises System Resistance Network as an alias of the already banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Anyone found to be a member of, or offering support to, the banned groups can face up to 10 years in jail.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie