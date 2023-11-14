Dublin woman resolves High Court action against singer Rihanna

A DUBLIN WOMAN’S High Court action against singer and billionaire businesswoman Rihanna over alleged “malicious falsehoods” in an email and a phone call has been resolved.

Dana Kavanagh (48), Woodbank Drive, Valley Park, Finglas, Dublin had sued Rihanna under the name “Robyn Fenty aka Rihanna”, with an address at Lafayette Street, New York.

The personal injuries claim was listed for hearing before the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

However the matter did not proceed after Ms Kavanagh’s counsel Barney Quirke SC, instructed by Tiernan and Co solicitors told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds that the matter had been settled.

Counsel said that the parties had agreed that the case could be struck out with and order for costs in favour of the plaintiff.

No details of the settlement agreement, which is understood to be confidential, was given in open court.

In her action, Ms Kavanagh claimed she was caused mental distress and emotional suffering because of what she says was a false and malicious email sent on July 11, 2013, about her (Kavanagh’s) partner Geoffrey Keating who was Rihanna’s head of security in 2012 and 2013.

She had also suing over a phone call the singer, allegedly made to Ms Kavanagh’s sister-in-law in relation to the same matter.

She had claimed that because of the allegations a business she built up with Mr Keating, called Geoff Keating Media, had been destroyed.

Rihanna, who was not present in court, denied the claims.

Several years ago Mr Keating launched separate defamation proceedings against the singer, which he later discontinued.

He had claimed in that action that he had been defamed in a series of allegedly false statements contained in an email sent to him and his wife by the defendant in July 2013.

He had claimed the allegations and untrue statements contained in the e-mail had gravely injured his reputation and his business.

In his action he had damages against the singer.

However in 2015 a notice of discontinuance was lodged in the matter, bringing those proceedings to an end.