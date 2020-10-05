Woman (90s) dies following Westmeath road crash

A WOMAN HAS died following a road traffic accident in Westmeath this afternoon.

The incident happened around 2.15pm this afternoon in the Golden Island area of Athlone.

The woman, who was in her 90s, crashed her vehicle into the front of a shop.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the collision and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for forensic collision investigators to carry out an examination and has since reopened.

The woman’s body has been removed to Mullingar mortuary.