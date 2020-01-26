This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rise in support for Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, according to poll

It’s the first time since April 2017 that Fianna Fáil has polled ahead of Fine Gael in this series of polls.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 7:46 AM
1 hour ago 11,103 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4980243

SUPPORT FOR FIANNA FÁIL and Sinn Féin has jumped ahead of General Election 2020, according to a Business Post/Red C opinion poll. 

With less than two weeks until polling day, Fianna Fáil is up two points to 26%. Sinn Féin has seen its support jump by 8 points to 19%. 

Fine Gael, meanwhile, has dropped by seven points to 23% – the party’s lowest rating during Leo Varadkar’s time as party leader. 

It’s the first time since April 2017 that Fianna Fáil has polled ahead of Fine Gael in this series of polls.

This weeks saw ongoing controversy over pensions, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar go head-to-head with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin in the first live TV debate of the campaign with both parties launching their manifestos on Friday. 

The Green Party – which launched its manifesto yesterday – is up one point to 8% with Labour down two points to 4%, according to the Red C poll. 

Independents, meanwhile, are also down two points on 14% as support for Sinn Féin has risen. 

The Social Democrats are up one point on 3% with Solidarity-PBP unchanged on 2%.

Aontú is on 1% support, according to this Red C poll.

The Red C opinion poll was taken between Thursday, 16 January and Wednesday 22 January; 1,000 adults were surveyed over the phone. The margin of error is plus or minus 3%. 

