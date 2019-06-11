This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish workers earn an average of €23 an hour and a yearly salary of €39,000, according to CSO figures

The sector with the lowest recorded hourly earnings was Accommodation and Food at €12.54 per hour.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 12:27 PM
12 minutes ago 1,782 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4677090
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/sebra
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/sebra

THE AVERAGE ANNUAL earnings of a worker in Ireland is just under €39,000, according to the 2018 figures released by the CSO. 

Last year, the average wage was €38,871 which represents a 3.3% increase on the €37,637 average wage in 2017.

For full-time employees the average annual earnings were €47,596 – up 2.6% on 2017 – while the average earnings for part-time employees were €17,651 – an increase of 3.5% on the previous year. 

The CSO recorded a rise in annual total earnings in all 13 economic sectors.

Following the increase in earnings for employees, the cost of labour also increased by 7.1% to €82.7 billion, over two-thirds of which was made up by full-time employees.

Both earnings and labour costs have been steadily increasing over the past five years.

Figures released by the CSO last week showed Ireland has reached full employment after the unemployment rate slipped below the 4.5% threshold and reached 4.4%.

Meanwhile in December, a report from the National Skills Bulletin reported there was 2.19 million people employed in Ireland. 

Hourly rate

While the national minimum wage in Ireland currently sits at €9.80 per hour, the latest release from the CSO shows an average hourly rate of more than double that. 

It recorded average hourly earnings in Ireland as €23.07 in 2018 – up 2.8% on the previous year. 

Full-time employees averaged an hourly rate of €24.76 while part-time employees averaged an hourly rate of €16.18.

Education sector was the best paid sector on the list at average hourly earnings of €35.82 – employees in that sector recorded the lowest number of average weekly paid hours of 23.7. 

Behind that was the Information and Communication sector and the Financial, Insurance and Real Estate sector with average hourly earnings just above €32 – and average weekly paid hours of 36.5 and 35 respectively. 

The Industry sector had the highest average weekly paid hours at 38.4 hours, followed by the Construction sector and the Public Administration and Defence sector which recorded average weekly paid hours of 37.2 and 36.8 respectively. 

The economic sector with the lowest recorded hourly earnings was Accommodation and Food which recorded an average of €12.54 per hour. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie