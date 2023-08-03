Greenpeace activists cover Rishi Sunak's mansion with oil-black fabric in climate protest

GREENPEACE ACTIVISTS HAVE draped large swathes of oil-black fabric over British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s £2m mansion in protest against “a new drilling frenzy”.

Helmeted climbers scaled the building in order to protest against the Rosebank oil and gas field being approved for drilling. It’s the largest untapped oilfield in the UK.

Greenpeace, an independent campaigning organisation, said that they have taken the protest action today at Sunak’s home as they believe the approval of Rosebank will be “a climate disaster that will do nothing to lower bills”.

200m of fabric has been draped over the Prime Minister’s house, covering it entirely.

A banner was also spread across the lawn of the property, which read ”Rishi Sunak – Oil Profits or Our Future?”.

Sky News has reported that a spokesperson for Number 10 has said that police are now at the house.

Four climbers used ladders and ropes to reach the roof of the house in Kirby Sigston.

Sunak, however, is currently in California and was not present for the episode.

Greenpeace is encouraging its followers to put pressure on the UK government to reverse its stance on the oilfield.

The British government has plans to grant 100 new licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea, off the coast of Scotland.

Environmental organisations and opposition politicians have voiced concerns that this will hamper the UK’s efforts to reach net zero by 2050.

Greenpeace has said that the approval of Rosebank “flies in the face” of warnings from the Government’s own climate advisors, and further fossil fuel production should be halted.

A spokesperson for the Government has said that the move will create 1000s of jobs, and that it is also investing in renewable energy.