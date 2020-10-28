Two children rescued from River Suir by Coast Guard

TWO CHILDREN WERE rescued by the Coast Guard in the River Suir in Waterford today.

The children had gotten into difficult this afternoon when their boat became adrift.

The Coast Guard, along with the Waterford Community Inshore Lifeboat, launched a rescue operation.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said: “The children got into difficulty after their boat became adrift and they had difficulty returning to shore.

“The Waterford Community Lifeboat was tasked to assist and recover the two children.

“Both casualties have been subsequently transferred into the care of the HSE and An Garda Síochána.”