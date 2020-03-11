Riverdance's Jean Butler gives shoutout to Irish security council bid during performance in New York

Dancer Jean Butler speaking at the 25th anniversary performance of Riverdance in New York last night.

Dancer Jean Butler speaking at the 25th anniversary performance of Riverdance in New York last night.

OVER A HUNDRED UN ambassadors were treated to a 25th anniversary performance of Riverdance in New York last night.

In a bid to convince them to vote in favour of Ireland securing a seat on the UN Security Council, the ambassadors were made special guests at the event held in Radio City Music Hall. This is not the first time Ireland has used cultural events as part of its campaign for a seat on the council.

Composer Bill Whelan, director John McColgan and Jean Butler, Riverdance’s original Irish dancer, were on hand to promote Ireland.

Speaking to the audience after the performance, Butler gave a shoutout to the UN ambassadors, highlighting the skills and talents that Ireland would bring to the council.

This is not the first time the Irish government has tried to swing favour by using Ireland’s best-known exports. In July 2018, UN ambassadors were also invited to a U2 concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The government is hoping to secure a two-year rotating term on the UN Security Council in 2021. Voting for the seat is due to take place in June.

Ireland is competing against Canada and Norway for a seat on the council.

Last night’s event marks the end of Ireland’s campaign to secure the seat before June’s vote.

Outlining why Ireland is keen on securing the seat on the security council, Varadkar previously said: “Winning a seat on the UN Security Council would place Ireland at the heart of UN decision-making on international peace, security and development. It would also continue Ireland’s proud tradition of international engagement dating back to our admission to the UN in 1955.”

The Taoiseach was due to be in attendance at last night’s event in New York, but his trip to the US was cut short this week. Instead of travelling to New York, Varadkar will now arrive in Washington DC today, ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

TheJournal.ie’s Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Leo Varadkar’s visit to Washington DC this week, including his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date by following @christinafinn8, @TJ_Politics and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page.