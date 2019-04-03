This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Students and staff engaging in support services as Dublin school reopens after 'reckless' shooting

Gardaí believe a local gang feud in the area is the motive behind the shooting.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 11:46 AM
18 minutes ago 1,133 Views 5 Comments
Blanchardstown Road North in the Corduff area outside Riversdale Community College.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

STAFF AND STUDENTS at Riversdale Community College are engaging with psychological support services this morning as the school reopened following yesterday’s shooting.

At approximately 3.40pm yesterday a lone gunman fired shots appearing to target a man in his 20’s who was waiting outside the school on the Blanchardstown Road North in the Corduff area.

Gardaí said a number of people were arrested at the scene, and released following searches. The gunman ran in the direction of Corduff Grove. No one was injured during the incident. 

Gardaí believe a local gang feud in the area is the motive behind the shooting. 

The Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board (DDLETB), the patron of Riversdale Community College, told TheJournal.ie the school opened fully as normal today and that staff and students were both engaged in its psychological support services.

‘Reckless attack’ 

The DDLETB said when the nature of the incident became apparent yesterday, the school requested all pupils to stay within the school for a period of time to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

The school also contacted parents and in due course, all pupils were able to leave as normal.

Superintendent William Carolan of Blanchardstown Garda Station condemned the “reckless attack” and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, he is appealing for anyone in the area of the community college between 3pm and 3.40pm to contact gardaí.

Anyone who drove along Blanchardstown Road North or Corduff Grove who may have dashcam footage is urged to make contact. Gardaí are also keen to hear from anyone who observed any usual activity in and around the school in recent days to come forward.

Those with information are urged to call Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

With reporting from Sean Murray 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

