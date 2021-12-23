RNLI and Coast Guard issue safety appeal for Christmas swimmers after busy year of callouts

THE RNLI AND Coast Guard have issued an appeal to all those taking part in traditional Christmas and New Year swims over the festive season.

The joint message is not to take any chances and to know your limits including how long to stay in the water.

The RNLI said it has seen an almost 20% increase in callouts this year, placing extra demand on both search and rescue providers.

Both organisations urge people to minimise the length of time they remain in water due to the risk of hypothermia as water temperature at this time of year are between 6 and 10°C.

Highlighting the risks of cold water shock, which is a danger for anyone entering water 15°C or below, RNLI Regional Lifesaving Lead Owen Medland said the organisations wish for everyone planning a trip to the coast or a festive swim is that they do so safely.

“We urge everyone to be extra cautious and understand the risks and know how to stay safe before they enter the cold water. Follow the right advice for your activity and always carry a means of calling for help,” said Medland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Irish Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole added that it is important to distinguish between the traditional Christmas quick dip and longer swims: “Open water swimming at this time of the year is only for experienced participants and never ever swim alone.”

Safety tips from the Coast Guard and the RNLI for open water swimming are: