#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

RNLI and Coast Guard issue safety appeal for Christmas swimmers after busy year of callouts

Both organisations have seen an almost 20% increase in callouts this year.

By Adam Daly Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 1:22 PM
12 minutes ago 367 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5639433
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE RNLI AND Coast Guard have issued an appeal to all those taking part in traditional Christmas and New Year swims over the festive season.

The joint message is not to take any chances and to know your limits including how long to stay in the water.

The RNLI said it has seen an almost 20% increase in callouts this year, placing extra demand on both search and rescue providers.

Both organisations urge people to minimise the length of time they remain in water due to the risk of hypothermia as water temperature at this time of year are between 6 and 10°C.

Highlighting the risks of cold water shock, which is a danger for anyone entering water 15°C or below, RNLI Regional Lifesaving Lead Owen Medland said the organisations wish for everyone planning a trip to the coast or a festive swim is that they do so safely.

“We urge everyone to be extra cautious and understand the risks and know how to stay safe before they enter the cold water. Follow the right advice for your activity and always carry a means of calling for help,” said Medland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Irish Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole added that it is important to distinguish between the traditional Christmas quick dip and longer swims: “Open water swimming at this time of the year is only for experienced participants and never ever swim alone.”

Safety tips from the Coast Guard and the RNLI for open water swimming are:

  • Always check the weather forecast and understand the local effects of wind, tides, and currents. (For weather and tides see here)
  • Never swim alone and if possible, have somebody ashore who is familiar with your plans and can observe your progress.
  • Only swim in sheltered areas with which you are familiar and swim parallel to the shore.
  • Stay within your depth – know your limits including how long to stay in the water
  • Ensure that you are visible from the shore. Wear a brightly coloured swim cap or use a tow float to increase your visibility in the water.
  • Wearing a wetsuit is advisable to help stay warm.
  • Acclimatise to cold water slowly to reduce the risk of cold-water shock.
  • Get warmed up afterwards. Wrap up well in extra layers of clothing
  • If in doubt, don’t go out.
  • Tell someone else where you’re going and when you’ll be back.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie