Three rescued after 35ft yacht gets into difficulty off Dublin coast

THREE PEOPLE ABOARD a 35ft yacht have been rescued after getting into difficulty approximately two miles of the Dublin coast.

Members of Dun Laoghaire RNLI towed the three people to safety after the propeller on the yacht was fouled before 11 o’clock this morning.

The lifeboat arrived at the scene at 10.55am, and brought the yacht to Dun Laoghaire Harbour where it arrived at 12.00pm.

Earlier, the Irish Coastguard requested also the launch of Arklow Lifeboat after another crew got into difficulty further south off the coast of Wicklow at around 8.30am.

The crew supported the Wind Cat wind farm support vessel, whose two crew members were on their way out to works on the wind farm when the vessel got into difficulty.

The lifeboat crew discovered that the stricken vessel had lost propulsion due to an entanglement of rope in its propeller.

A tow line was rigged and the entanglement was cleared, and the motor vessel was towed back into Arklow Harbour, where all hands came ashore safely.