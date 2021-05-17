Lifeboat rescues fishing crew from sinking vessel off coast of Wexford

A CREW ON a sinking fishing vessel were rescued off the coast of Wexford on Friday morning.

The Irish Coast Guard requested the launch of the RNLI’s Arklow lifeboat at 9.18am on Friday following a report that a fishing vessel was in danger of sinking nine miles southeast of Arklow near Courtown.

Volunteers with Arklow RNLI made their way to the area where Courtown RNLI members and Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 were also on scene.

When Courtown RNLI had arrived on scene there were other fishing boats attempting to tow the vessel to safety.

The stricken vessel’s crew had managed to stem the flow of water into the boat.

Upon arrival, Arklow’s lifeboat, the Ger Tigchlearr, was also to set up a tow. It proceeded to tow the casualty vessel back to Arklow in calm seas.

“It’s great to see all of the various agencies working together helping to save lives at sea and in our communities,” RNLI community safety officer Mark Corcoran said.

“Thankfully, this callout became lower risk due to the stricken vessel’s own crew’s actions,” Corcoran said.

“We would encourage anyone going to sea to ensure they always have a means of calling for help and always wear your lifejacket,” he said.