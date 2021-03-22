Lifeboat crews rescue seven people in two separate incidents near Dun Laoghaire

RESCUE SERVICES IN Dun Laoghaire in Dublin assisted seven people in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was launched yesterday afternoon following a request from the Irish Coast Guard at 4.10pm to assist five people on board a motorboat that had reported engine failure and was adrift close to the shore in Killiney Bay.

The lifeboat was launched under Coxswain Adam O’Sullivan with five crew members on board and made its way to the scene.

On arrival at 4.35pm, the crew could see the vessel was drifting towards Killiney Beach.

After assessing the situation, the crew decided to take the vessel in tow and proceeded to bring it back to Dun Laoghaire Marina.

Elsewhere yesterday, the station’s inshore lifeboat was launched at 2.34pm under Helm Alan Keville and two crews to an incident just south of Sorento Point in Dalkey.

Two people onboard a rigid inflatable boat had reported to the Irish Coast Guard that they also had suffered engine issues onboard.

The lifeboat’s volunteer crew took the vessel in tow and returned it to Dun Laoghaire Marina.

All aboard the stricken vessels were wearing life jackets with no medical attention required.

The weather conditions at the time of both incidents were described as good with a light wind and good visibility.

“The people on board the vessel took the correct steps by calling for help once they knew they were having issues onboard it is also always great to see everyone wearing their lifejackets,” Adam O’Sullivan, Dun Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat Coxswain, said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind everybody to make sure that their vessels are checked and in working order before taking to the water. At this time of year, these checks are of great importance with vessel engines and safety equipment having not being used over the winter months.”