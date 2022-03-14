#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Monday 14 March 2022
Howth RNLI rescues six kayakers in north Dublin waters

One kayaker had capsized.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 14 Mar 2022, 7:57 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE RNLI YESTERDAY came to the aid of a group of kayakers who got into difficulty on the water off the north Dublin coast yesterday.

Six kayakers got into difficulty off the coast of Malahide with one person having capsized and struggling in the water.​

Howth inshore lifeboat was launched at 11:55am. Weather conditions were poor with strong easterly winds and one-metre-high seas.

Once they arrived on scene, the crew of Howth inshore lifeboat located four of the kayakers north of Malahide. Two crew members entered the water to help the kayakers ashore onto Donabate Beach.

The two remaining kayakers had made their way ashore on the southern side of Malahide estuary and were also assisted by the Howth Coast Guard Unit.

Speaking following the call-out, Howth RNLI inshore lifeboat Helm, Lorcan Dignam said, ‘Thankfully this call-out in difficult conditions ended well with all kayakers returned safely to shore. Our crews train in all conditions so that when the pager goes off, we can respond quickly and save lives at sea.

“Weather and sea conditions can change very quickly, so it’s really important to check the weather forecast and what the tides are doing before you go out on the water. It’s also very important to have a way of calling for help and keeping it within reach. If you’re kayaking, a handheld VHF radio or even a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch can help you communicate if you get into trouble.”

Garreth MacNamee
