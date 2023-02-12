Dun Laoghaire RNLI rescue two men and a dog in separate callouts over the weekend

THE RNLI RESCUED two men and a dog in two separate incidents this weekend in Co Dublin.

According to the RNLI, the two incidents happened in Sandymount and Poolbeg respectively, with the first occurring on Saturday afternoon and the second occuring earlier this morning.

The first incident occurred at 12.30pm, after a man and his dog was cut off from the shore by the tide in Sandymount, after he attempted to retrieve the dog when it ran into the water.

The RNLI said that due to the tide coming in “very quickly, the man and the dog became trapped on a sandbank.

An alarm was initially raised and a Dun Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat was dispatched, who retrieved both the man and the dog and returned them to shore.

According to the RNLI, a similar incident occurred two weeks ago, with a lifeboat being sent out to rescue a woman and her dog at the same location.

“What catches many people out who walk in this area, is just how fast the tide comes in and also, that it approaches from behind,” said Laura Jackson, Dun Laoghaire RNLI Helm.

“You can get into difficulty so quickly and when you look up, you are surrounded by water and unsure of the depth. It can be quite disorientating.”

The second incident occurred at 8.21am, after a man injured himself on rocks at Poolbeg, with a lifeboat crew being sent out as as the man was only accessible by the water.

The RNLI said that they retrieved the man and transferred him to the Dublin Fire Service’s rescue craft. The man was then brought to a nearby slipway to receive further medical attention.