Sunday 20 August 2023 Dublin: 21°C
RNLI Dun Laoghaire RNLI volunteer crew members who responded to today's incident.
# Dún Laoghaire
Swimmers rescued by RNLI near Dalkey Island
2.4k
2.4k
2
22 minutes ago

A GROUP OF swimmers has been rescued by Dun Laoghaire RNLI volunteers after they were alerted to an incident near Dalkey Island.

While on a training exercise in the station’s inshore lifeboat, the RNLI crew members were alerted to an incident in which a group of swimmers had become separated from the main group.

On reaching shore, the swimmers became concerned for the rest of their group who had not returned and flagged a passing Dive Support vessel, who in turn alerted the Coast Guard.

All swimmers were accounted for, brought safely ashore and assessed by a waiting ambulance crew.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI Deputy Launch Authority Dara Totterdell said:

“We urge all swimmers to keep safety in mind. Know the area they are swimming in, watch the tides and the sea state, have an agreed plan and know your limits. The RNLI Float to Live campaign recommends anyone in difficulty to float on their back if in trouble, and never hesitate to call for help.”

“We would encourage anyone planning a water-based activity to be wary of sea temperatures and to wear a wetsuit as hypothermia can set in within minutes. If you see someone who may be in trouble in the water, raise the alarm immediately call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard. Time is always of the essence in these situations.”

Author
Jamie McCarron
