Spanish fisherman brought ashore by RNLI after taking ill off Cork coast

A SPANISH FISHERMAN was brought ashore and taken to hospital Tuesday night after taking ill on a vessel off the coast of West Cork.

Castletownbere RNLI said it was tasked by Valentia Coastguard to go to the assistance of a seriously ill skipper on board a Spanish-registered fishing trawler.

The lifeboat was launched just after 11pm.

Castletownbere RNLI said conditions were challenging with a three to four metre swell and gusting northeast winds up to Force 6. The lifeboat escorted the trawler to just inside the mouth of Castletownbere harbour and the fisherman, a man in his 50s, was transferred to the lifeboat.

He was then taken to the RNLI station where an ambulance was waiting to transport him to hospital for assessment and treatment.

The fishing vessel was safely berthed at Castletownbere Pier.