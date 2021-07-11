#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

RNLI rescues lone yachtsman in west Cork

The Castletownbere RNLI launched just after 7.20pm yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 6,133 Views 6 Comments
Image: RNLI
Image: RNLI

THE RNLI YESTERDAY came to the rescue of a lone yachtsman who had suffered an injury aboard his vessel.

The Castletownbere RNLI launched just after 7.20pm to go to the immediate assistance of a lone sailor off Bere Island in west Cork

The Castletownbere lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio yesterday evening after a yacht approaching Lonehart Harbour on the southern side of Bere Island hit a rock and the sailor was thrown forward resulting in injuries to his face and leg.

He immediately radioed for help.

The lifeboat was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty.

A member of the lifeboat crew was transferred aboard and the casualty was brought aboard the lifeboat to receive first aid.

On arrival at Castletownbere RNLI Station, the injured man was met by paramedics from the ambulance service and he subsequently received medical assessment and attention.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

