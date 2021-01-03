#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 3 January 2021
RNLI rescues three people after 50-foot yacht loses power off west Cork coast

The three people got into difficulties four miles east of the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork.

By Adam Daly Sunday 3 Jan 2021, 10:59 AM
Image: RNLI
Image: RNLI

A 50-FOOT YACHT had to be towed to harbour after getting into difficulty this morning.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI all-weather lifeboat was called out at 7am to assist the vessel four miles east of the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork.

The yacht got into difficulty after suffering a power failure, putting the three people on board in danger. 

The stricken vessel, which was on passage from Salcolme in the UK to Kinsale, lost complete power off the Old Head of Kinsale and requested immediate assistance. 

In freezing conditions, the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat, under coxswain Mark Gannon and crew of six, reached the yacht at 7.29am and proceeded to attach a tow line to secure the boat.

Both vessels docked safely at the Kinsale Yacht Club Marina at 9.05am and the crew on board the yacht were very glad to be on safe ground again after an eventful morning, according to an RNLI spokesperson. 

Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O’Dwyer urged all those partaking in any water activities or planning a visit to the coast over the month of January, to remember and follow RNLI safety advice along with all new Government regulations. 

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat crew involved in this morning’s callout were Coxswain Mark Gannon, Mechanic Tadgh McCarthy and crew Ken Cashman, Kevin Young, Paul McCarthy, Peter Noonan and Denis Murphy. 

Adam Daly
