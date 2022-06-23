RNLI crew assists sailor in difficulty after failure of boat engine

A CORK RNLI crew came to the aid of a sailor who was in difficulty 400 yards off Mangan’s Bay today after his boat suffered engine failure.

The Youghal volunteer crew were requested to launch their Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat at 12.49pm following reports of a person onboard a broken down 7m Cobra rib.

Weather conditions at the time were described as good and calm with a southernly breeze of wind.

When the lifeboat crew reached the boat they observed that the man onboard was safe and well and was wearing full personal protective equipment. A decision was made to establish a tow and bring the boat to a trailer at the nearest safe port at Ferry Point.

Speaking following the call out, John Griffin, Youghal RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said:

“With the weather getting finer we would urge everyone planning to go out on their boats to make sure they are serviced at the start of the year and to always have a means of communication such as a VHF radio or mobile phone in case they get into difficult situations.

“Should you get into trouble or see someone else in difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”