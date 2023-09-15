Road access to Castletown House remains open temporarily as OPW and private owners re-engage

AN ACCESS ROUTE from the M4 to Castletown House in Celbridge, Co Kildare is to remain open for “at least two weeks” after the private owners of a portion of the land and the OPW have re-engaged in discussions.

The access route was due to be closed permanently today, limiting access to the 235 acres of privately-owned land at the site, after the owners had moved on plans to develop the grounds.

This decision faced much backlash from locals in the community and around the area, including local TDs Catherine Murphy (SD), James Lawless (FF) and Brendan Durkin (FG) as well as many local counsellors.

The OPW junior minister Patrick O’Donovan, commented on the matter on Tuesday, by saying the office faced a “serious dilemma”, as the community looked at losing even more local amenity space.

This afternoon, the community was told that the OPW and the owners of 235 acres of private land at the site have re-entered discussions with one another and that the closure of the road has been postponed for two weeks.

Durkin, who confirmed the discussions on Twitter this evening, said: “Re-engagement of OPW & the owners of the adjoining lands is a positive opportunity to ensure that everything is done to safeguard the access and car parking…”

“I will continue to support the discussions now taking place in the knowledge that the outcome can only be positive from the point of view of Castletown, Celbridge and the community at large,” he added.

Speaking to The Journal about the discussions, Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said the news was “very welcome” and allows all parties involved to gain some “breathing space”.

“The ideal [outcome] is that this entrance remains open permanently, but also that these historical lands in question is reunited with the House,” Murphy said.

The estate was built in 1722 for Speaker of the Irish House of Commons William Connolly. Since 1965, ownership of the estate was divided between the state and private owners until earlier this year.

According to the OPW, 235 acres of lands around Castletown House were sold on the open market this year.

“The OPW subsequently entered negotiations with the new owners regarding the terms of a licence which, since 2007, has ensured access to Castletown House and Parklands from the M4 motorway,” the letter told residents.

Local Social Democrats councillor Aidan Farrelly told The Journal on Monday, when protests had gathered at the entrance in question, that the failure of the state to secure their bid was a “real, real error”.

Murphy said: “One of the things, which I think has been very obvious, is the strength of public opinion and how [this] came together.

“That kind of people power has really been the key to how this shift has happened. This really was brought about, in the main, by the people themselves in the area who care really deeply about Castletown House and the areas around it,” Murphy added.