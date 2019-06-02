Emergency services at scene of collision in Howth

GARDAÍ ARE ATTENDING the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Howth, Co Dublin this afternoon.

A post on Twitter said: “Serious road traffic collision on Windgate Road, Howth”.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

Serious road traffic collision on Windgate Road, Howth. Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene. Road closed and diversions are in place. Expect Delays. pic.twitter.com/fym88QaU0X — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 2, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Earlier today, Gardaí reissued their bank holiday appeal to road-users.

“Given the number of tragic accidents in the last few days on our roads, An Garda Síochána are reminding all road users and motorists in particular to be extra careful for the remainder of this June Bank Holiday Weekend.”

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan said:

“Be mindful of the changing weather conditions that impact on road surfaces, never ever drink and drive, reduce your speed and arrive alive to prevent any further tragedy on our roads.”