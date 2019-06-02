This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Emergency services at scene of collision in Howth

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 4:39 PM
21 minutes ago 4,967 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4665665

GARDAÍ ARE ATTENDING the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Howth, Co Dublin this afternoon. 

A post on Twitter said: “Serious road traffic collision on Windgate Road, Howth”.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area. 

Earlier today, Gardaí reissued their bank holiday appeal to road-users. 

“Given the number of tragic accidents in the last few days on our roads, An Garda Síochána are reminding all road users and motorists in particular to be extra careful for the remainder of this June Bank Holiday Weekend.”

Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan said: 

“Be mindful of the changing weather conditions that impact on road surfaces, never ever drink and drive, reduce your speed and arrive alive to prevent any further tragedy on our roads.”

