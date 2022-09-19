Gardaí investigate fatal road crash in Co Limerick

ONE MAN WAS killed in a car crash that occurred in Shanbally on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick yesterday afternoon at approximately 6.10pm.

The single vehicle crash occurred on the R555 road between Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick and Duagh, Co Kerry.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 70s, was fatally injured during the collision.

The R555 is currently closed between Abbeyfeale and Duagh as the scene of the collision is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.



Anyone with information can contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.