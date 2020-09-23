Road blocked after rubbish truck overturns in Dublin

The scene after the lorry overturned at Liffey Valley.

The scene after the lorry overturned at Liffey Valley.

A WASTE LORRY is blocking a road in Dublin this morning after it overturned, spreading rubbish across a busy route.

Dublin Fire Brigade is at the scene, after the HGV rolled over following a collision at Liffey Valley near the Hermitage Medical Clinic under the N4.

Traffic restrictions have been introduced in the area, as officials try to clear the scene.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that on the N4 inbound, the ramp at junction 2 is blocked by the lorry with traffic slow in the busy commuter area.

Photographs from the incident show rubbish spread across parts of the road, while a member of Dublin Fire Brigade hoses the underside of the lorry.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene.

It’s currently unclear how long it will take to remove the lorry and clear the rubbish.