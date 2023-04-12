What roads will be closed as Biden attends his first events in the Republic?

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden will no longer travel by helicopter from Dublin to Co Louth due to bad weather conditions, Irish Government officials have said.

Biden is due to travel to his first set of engagements in the Republic of Ireland at around 4pm via motorcade, which may cause some disruption on the M1.

From 6pm this evening there will be traffic restrictions/ temporary closure along the R173, R175, N52 between Carlingford and Dundalk.

Until Biden’s departure late this evening parking restrictions and road closures will commence in Carlingford at the following locations:

Public Car Park – Tourist Office

Dundalk Street

North Pier

Newry Street

Old Quay Lane

Castle Hill & Back Lane

R173 Greenore Road

As a result of Biden’s planned visit to Aras an Uachtarán tomorrow, Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic and pedestrians, from 5pm today until 5pm tomorrow (arrangements are in place for local access only).

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which operates the park, confirmed over the weekend that all gates, including pedestrian gates, will be closed during the 24-hour period.

Access will be provided to essential park staff.

From 7pm today until tomorrow evening road closures will be in place at the following locations:

Kildare Street

Molesworth St

Merrion Street

Merrion St Upper

Fitzwilliam Lane

School House Lane

Merrion Sq West

Merrion Sq South

It is unclear if weather will permit Biden to return to Dublin tonight via helicopter or if he will be travelling by motorcade again.

Gardaí have said:

“Members of the Public travelling in the affected areas, Louth 12 April, Dublin (Phoenix Park/ South City Centre) 12/13 April and Mayo 14 April are be asked to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.”