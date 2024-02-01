Heavy traffic along north quays in Dublin city as road closures in place due to collision

LAST UPDATE | 2 minutes ago
THERE ARE A number of road closures in place along the north quays in Dublin city centre this afternoon following a collision on Ormond Quay.
Gardaí and emergency are currently attending the scene.
Traffic is being diverted from Ormond Quay at the Queen Street junction and Capel Street junction.
Gardaí said no further information is available at present on the collision.
Delays of up to 30 minutes are being reported in the area.
LiveDrive has reported the delays are impacting traffic from Heuston station, with queues along Church Street and North King Street.
Dublin Bus has said that due to the closure of the north quays its services are being diverted via Father Mathew Bridge, Christchurch, Dame Street and back onto the normal routes until further notice.
Commuters can keep up to date with the latest from Dublin Bus on its social media platforms.
