Heading to the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin? Here's everything you need to know

There are a number of road closures and transport restrictions in place.

By Adam Daly Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,282 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4544185
The Christopher Newport University Marching Captains from Virginia USA at the St Patricks Day parade in Dublin
ST PATRICK’S DAY comes but once a year as do the traffic restrictions that accompany the annual parade. 

So, if you’re heading to the capital to celebrate today, make sure you take heed of all the road closures and transport restrictions. 

If you’re celebrating outside Dublin, we’ve also got you covered:

Road closures

There are a number of road closures in operation during the St Patrick’s Festival.
Most of these are only in operation until the parade finishes up, such as Western Way which will be closed until 3pm today. 

The following roads will be closed from 4.30am to 6pm this evening. 

  • Mountjoy Street
  • Mountjoy Street Middle
  • Palmerstown Place
  • Wellington Street
  • St Mary’s Place North
  • Granby Row
  • Parnell Square North
  • Parnell Square East
  • Cavendish Row
  • O’Connell St Upper and Lower
  • O’Connell Bridge
  • Westmoreland Street
  • College Green
  • Dame Street
  • Lord Edward Street
  • Christchurch Place
  • Nicholas Street
  • Patrick Street
  • New Street South,
  • Clanbrassil St Lower
  • Kevin St Upper/Lower
  • Cuffe Street
  • St Stephen’s Green South

Parade Route 

PastedImage-25433 The parade will begin at Parnell Square in Dublin city centre at 12pm. Source: St Patrick's Festival

See full map here.

How to get about 

90412456_90412456 Source: Leah Farrell via Rollingnews

Luas 

There will be some disruption to Luas Red and Green Line services to accommodate the parade.

On the Red Line, trams will operate between Smithfield and Tallaght from 10.45am to 3pm. The first tram is at 7.00am and the last one will depart from the city centre to Saggart at 10.50pm.

The following stops on the Red Line will be closed until 3pm. 

  • Four Courts
  • Jervis
  • Abbey Street
  • Busáras
  • Connolly
  • George’s Dock
  • Mayor Square – NCI
  • Spencer Dock
  • The Point.

Trams on the Green Line will operate from Brides Glen to Stephens Green and from Broombridge to Dominick from 7am to 6pm. 

The following city centre stops on the Green Line will be closed: 

  • Dawson
  • Westmoreland
  • O’Connell – GPO
  • O’Connell Upper
  • Parnell
  • Marlborough
  • Trinity

Dart 

Dart and commuter services will operate to a Sunday schedule, with extra trains operating before and after the parade.

Tara Street Station is closed until 4pm today to help gardaí implement their crowd management plan for the parade. Commuters have been advised to use Connolly and Pearse stations instead. 

Dublin Bus

Buses will be running but on a Sunday schedule. There are a host of diversions affecting dozens of routes. You can find all the information here.

90412509_90412509 The Shore Crest High School Highlander Marching Band from Washington USA participate in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin Source: sam boal via Rolling news

The parade 

It all kicks off at 12 noon from Parnell Square.

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s parade. Made up of street-theatre, pageant companies and music ensembles from around the world, organisers have promised it to be a spectacular procession.

If you can’t make it to one of the parades or you’re abroad for the festivities, then there are still ways to soak up the action.

Live from Dublin at 12.15pm (Irish time), audiences can tune into RTÉ One to see all the celebrations or watch it worldwide for free on the RTÉ Player.

Have any pictures or video from the St Patrick’s Day events you’re going to attend – at home and abroad? Send them into tips@thejournal.ie.

