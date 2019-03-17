Heading to the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin? Here's everything you need to know

The Christopher Newport University Marching Captains from Virginia USA at the St Patricks Day parade in Dublin

ST PATRICK’S DAY comes but once a year as do the traffic restrictions that accompany the annual parade.

So, if you’re heading to the capital to celebrate today, make sure you take heed of all the road closures and transport restrictions.

Road closures

There are a number of road closures in operation during the St Patrick’s Festival.

Most of these are only in operation until the parade finishes up, such as Western Way which will be closed until 3pm today.

The following roads will be closed from 4.30am to 6pm this evening.

Mountjoy Street

Mountjoy Street Middle

Palmerstown Place

Wellington Street

St Mary’s Place North

Granby Row

Parnell Square North

Parnell Square East

Cavendish Row

O’Connell St Upper and Lower

O’Connell Bridge

Westmoreland Street

College Green

Dame Street

Lord Edward Street

Christchurch Place

Nicholas Street

Patrick Street

New Street South,

Clanbrassil St Lower

Kevin St Upper/Lower

Cuffe Street

St Stephen’s Green South

Parade Route

The parade will begin at Parnell Square in Dublin city centre at 12pm. Source: St Patrick's Festival

See full map here.

How to get about

Source: Leah Farrell via Rollingnews

Luas

There will be some disruption to Luas Red and Green Line services to accommodate the parade.

On the Red Line, trams will operate between Smithfield and Tallaght from 10.45am to 3pm. The first tram is at 7.00am and the last one will depart from the city centre to Saggart at 10.50pm.

The following stops on the Red Line will be closed until 3pm.

Four Courts

Jervis

Abbey Street

Busáras

Connolly

George’s Dock

Mayor Square – NCI

Spencer Dock

The Point.

Trams on the Green Line will operate from Brides Glen to Stephens Green and from Broombridge to Dominick from 7am to 6pm.

The following city centre stops on the Green Line will be closed:

Dawson

Westmoreland

O’Connell – GPO

O’Connell Upper

Parnell

Marlborough

Trinity

Dart

Dart and commuter services will operate to a Sunday schedule, with extra trains operating before and after the parade.

Tara Street Station is closed until 4pm today to help gardaí implement their crowd management plan for the parade. Commuters have been advised to use Connolly and Pearse stations instead.

Dublin Bus

Buses will be running but on a Sunday schedule. There are a host of diversions affecting dozens of routes. You can find all the information here.

The Shore Crest High School Highlander Marching Band from Washington USA participate in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin Source: sam boal via Rolling news

The parade

It all kicks off at 12 noon from Parnell Square.

More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s parade. Made up of street-theatre, pageant companies and music ensembles from around the world, organisers have promised it to be a spectacular procession.

If you can’t make it to one of the parades or you’re abroad for the festivities, then there are still ways to soak up the action.

Live from Dublin at 12.15pm (Irish time), audiences can tune into RTÉ One to see all the celebrations or watch it worldwide for free on the RTÉ Player.

Have any pictures or video from the St Patrick’s Day events you’re going to attend – at home and abroad? Send them into tips@thejournal.ie.