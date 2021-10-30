#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 30 October 2021
Advertisement

Man killed in County Clare single vehicle collision

The crash happened this morning at 11.55am.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 7:02 PM
58 minutes ago 9,845 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5588183
A stock image of a garda road closure.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A stock image of a garda road closure.
A stock image of a garda road closure.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS been killed in a single vehicle crash in Clare, gardaí have confirmed.

A garda spokesperson said that the road collision happened at 11:55am this morning on the N18 at Cratloekeel in County Clare.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Limerick University Hospital where he later passed away.

“A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

“The N18 at Cratloekeel between Junction 5 Cratloe and Junction 4 Limerick is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators conduct an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place,” a spokesperson said. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward – they have appealed for anyone with camera footage, including dash cam footage between 11:45am and 12pm on the N18 at Cratloekeel.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie