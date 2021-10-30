Man killed in County Clare single vehicle collision

A MAN HAS been killed in a single vehicle crash in Clare, gardaí have confirmed.

A garda spokesperson said that the road collision happened at 11:55am this morning on the N18 at Cratloekeel in County Clare.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Limerick University Hospital where he later passed away.

“A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

“The N18 at Cratloekeel between Junction 5 Cratloe and Junction 4 Limerick is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators conduct an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place,” a spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward – they have appealed for anyone with camera footage, including dash cam footage between 11:45am and 12pm on the N18 at Cratloekeel.