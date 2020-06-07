This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 7 June, 2020
Cyclist (60s) dies in Kilkenny road crash

The incident happened yesterday afternoon in Gowran.

By Sean Murray Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 7:25 AM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 60s has died after a road crash yesterday afternoon in Kilkenny.

Gardaí were called to the scene on Church Road in Gowran at around 3.45pm. 

The man was cycling on the road and was involved in a collision with a tractor. 

He received fatal injuries, and his body was removed to St Luke’s General Hospital. 

A post-mortem was due to take place later at University Hospital Waterford.

No other injuries were reported. 

The road was closed for a period yesterday to allow the scene be examined by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have dash cam footage and who were travelling on Church Road between 3.30pm and 3.45pm to make footage available to them.

Anyone with informaton is asked to contact Goresbridge Garda Station on 059 977 5202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

